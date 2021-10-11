Semiconductor Startups Are Earning Big Bucks From Investors Amid Shortage

So far in 2021, there have been 85 business deals in the semiconductor space. These deals totaled $3.7 billion. Startups play a big role in the overall valuation, accounting for 43 percent of the total monetary value of this year's deals.

This is big compared with last year, especially considering that data only accounts for the first nine months of 2021. In 2021, the value of semiconductor industry deals is a third higher than in all of 2020, and 133 percent higher than in all of 2019. These figures make sense considering that semiconductors suddenly became a rare and hot commodity in early 2020 due to a longstanding supply chain issue of the COVID-19 pandemic.