Buy Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Stock on the Dip, Bet on Green Energy

Looking at the tepid valuations and the positive outlook for energy prices, Shell stock looks like a good buy at these prices. While the Dutch court ruling has added a layer of risk for the energy company, markets don’t seem too worried about the ruling. RDS.A stock closed with gains on May 26 despite the ruling. While the stock is lower on May 27, it has more to do with the almost 1 percent decline in energy prices. Other energy stocks are also lower amid the fall in crude oil prices.