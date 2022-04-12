Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu and Other New Coins to Its Platform

Shiba Inu was down by about 15 percent in the previous seven-day span, but the price spiked by as much as 33 percent on April 12 after news of the coin being added to Robinhood. Many other cryptos spiked in price earlier this morning. Dogecoin became one of the most traded assets on the platform in 2020, and the trading app hopes SHIB can have that same success. While most meme tokens don't provide utility, they're still commonly traded by retail traders.