How 'Bad Vegan' Sarma Melngailis Went From Raw Food Pioneer to Prison

Sarma MeIngailis rose to fame as the owner and co-founder of two vegan raw food restaurants in New York City, Pure Food and Wine and One Lucky Duck. Twice in 2015, her employees walked out and claimed she owed them large amounts in unpaid wages. In 2016, she and her then-husband Anthony Strangis were arrested in Tennessee. MeIngailis ended up serving a four-month sentence in prison for theft and fraud.

Birthdate: September 10, 1972

Education: B.A. University of Pennsylvania, B.S. Wharton School, French Culinary Institute

Spouse: Anthony Strangis, aka “Shane Fox” (divorced 2018)