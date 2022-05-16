Best RV Stocks for Investors — Market to Explode in the Next Few Years

Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Winnebago is one of the most well-known RV companies in the U.S. The company all three classes of RVs as well as travel trailers and boats. In late March, the motorhome manufacturer reported its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2022. Winnebago surpassed the expectations with a revenue of $1.16 billion, which was greater than the estimated $1.1 billion. It’s also a large increase from the revenue of $839.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.