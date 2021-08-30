Root Insurance Is the Latest Reddit Darling: Will It Be the Next GME?

Root Insurance hit an all-time low of $5.19 in Aug. 2021, but has since strengthened and looks set to continue its gain this week. The stock is getting popular on social media, including Reddit group WallStreetBets. What’s the forecast for ROOT stock amid rumors of a short squeeze?

Root Insurance went public in 2020, pricing its IPO at $27. The stock went on to hit an all-time high of $29.48 but then tumbled. It's down 60 percent in 2021. The stock has somewhat mimicked ContextLogic (WISH), which also went public in 2020 and trades at a fraction of its IPO price. It's a popular name on WallStreetBets as well.