Angel Investor Ron Conway’s Net Worth After Decades of Investments

Conway’s early investments in companies such as Facebook (now under parent company Meta) and Google have paid off, with his net worth estimated at $1.5 billion today. At a virtual Fortune conference in 2020, he said that “about 60 percent of all the companies we invest in go out of business” and only 10 to 20 percent offer large returns on investment. He also stated that networking is key for investment success, saying, “how you build the network is having a good reputation.”