What’s the Forecast for Roblox Stock As Users Fight Its New Terms of Service?

For Roblox content creators and users, a regular terms of service update has turned out to be more contentious than they had expected. As a public company still in its first year on the market, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has had its fair share of volatility. However, the terms of service argument is sending its stock into correction.

The forecast for Roblox stock depends largely on how the company responds to concerns. Anyone with a RBLX position should pay close attention.

What to know about Roblox's new terms of service

It wasn't until people started to dig into Roblox's newly released terms of service that things started to seem fishy. Hidden amid the wall of text were numerous statements that brought concern.

Previously, creators would host sweepstakes, giveaways, and other lottery systems for Robux (the official Roblox currency). Now, players offering Robux through these methods face being banned. Additionally, players can no longer get paid for modeling new assets (a term of service that was clarified after its initial wording confused users).

Using VPNs (virtual private networks) is now also a bannable offense. An estimated 31 percent of internet users worldwide have used a VPN to help keep their IP addresses and locations private. Still, Roblox is trying to weed out illicit behavior in its community.

