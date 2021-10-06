Is Axie Infinity Legal? All About the Largest NFT Gaming Ecosystem

At the time of writing, Sky Mavis' "play-to-earn" blockchain game Axie Infinity has closed a 24-hour volume of $20.95 million, according to DappRadar, and continues to bolster an impressive weekly volume.

Axie Infinity is a blockchain game built on the Ethereum network. It's best known as the first blockchain play-to-earn game. Providing this kind of financial accessibility has many people questioning whether Axie Infinity is legal.