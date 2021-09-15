‘Morning Express’ Host Robin Meade Marks 20 Years on HLN

‘Morning Express’ Host Robin Meade Marks 20 Years on HLNBy Dan Clarendon
Sep. 15 2021, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
As HLN anchor Robin Meade celebrated 20 years with the cable news network on Sept. 10, her coworkers surprised her with a montage of tributes from her past and current coworkers. Meade took a moment during the on-air festivities to thank her viewers.
“My favorite question to ask every day of myself is, how can I attract a variety of people from around the nation to come and view the world with me every morning?” she told viewers. “And that’s what you are, so I hope that we do that for you, and we’re only here because of you.”
Now that we’re decades into Meade’s HLN career, here’s more on her professional trajectory, her personal life, and her net worth.
Meade went from Miss America contestant to HLN host.
In 1992, after graduating from Ashland University with degrees with radio, TV, and political science, Meade won the Miss Ohio pageant and took home a $10,000 scholarship. “I feel just great,” she told the Toledo Blade at the time. “Even if I hadn’t won, I still would have enjoyed it…. I think I was more ready for this than I have been in the past. This time, I was just Robin Michelle Meade, and it worked.”
Meade didn’t win the Miss America 1993 title, but she did rank in the top 10 that year.
Early in her television career, Meade worked in newsrooms around her home state of Ohio—WMFD-TV in Mansfield, WCMH-TV in Columbus, and WJW-TV in Cleveland. She worked at other places in the country, too. She took reporter and anchor jobs at WSVN-TV in Miami and WMAQ-TV in Chicago.
Meade joined HLN in 2001, back when it was still called CNN Headline News. She started hosting Morning Express in 2005, back when it was called Robin & Company. Her CNN profile reveals she’s the longest-running anchor of a national morning TV news show.
Robin Meade has a big salary and an even bigger net worth, according to estimates.
Aside from her TV career, Meade is a recording artist with two studio albums to her name. 2011’s “Brand New Day” peaked at No. 24 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. Two years later, she reached No. 29 on the chart with her album “Count on Me,” which boasted collaborations with Keb Mo’ and Kenny Loggins. In 2017, she reached No. 11 on Billboard’s holiday radio chart with her original song “Ghost of My Christmas Past.”
Meade is also the author of the 2009 New York Times best-selling book Morning Sunshine! How to Radiate Confidence and Feel It Too.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meade pulls in $3 million per year, and she has a net worth of $8 million.
Robin Meade's husband inspired some of her music.
Meade is married to Tim Yeager, according to CNN, and she told YourTango in 2013 that she wrote some of the songs on “Count on Me” about him. “While one of them is a frank look at the yin and yang of love, another song, ‘There's You,’ is a melt-your-heart ballad,” she said. “One viewer even tweeted me that she's considering playing that song at her upcoming wedding! What an honor.”
The HLN anchor also told the site that their schedules keep their relationship fresh. She said, “We don't see each other during the week,” she explained. “So when we finally bump into each other on Friday nights, it’s like, ‘Look at you! You’re cute! How was your week? Great to see you! Let’s go out together!’ While it's not easy, it does keep us yearning for each other!”