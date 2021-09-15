‘Morning Express’ Host Robin Meade Marks 20 Years on HLN

As HLN anchor Robin Meade celebrated 20 years with the cable news network on Sept. 10, her coworkers surprised her with a montage of tributes from her past and current coworkers. Meade took a moment during the on-air festivities to thank her viewers.

“My favorite question to ask every day of myself is, how can I attract a variety of people from around the nation to come and view the world with me every morning?” she told viewers. “And that’s what you are, so I hope that we do that for you, and we’re only here because of you.”

Now that we’re decades into Meade’s HLN career, here’s more on her professional trajectory, her personal life, and her net worth.