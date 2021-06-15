Bill Gates Shares Summer 2021 Reading List Amid Tumultuous Year

It has been a rough year for Bill Gates, between his divorce from wife Melinda and the renewed scrutiny about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. However, the only “complicated relationship” Gates mentions in his 2021 summer reading list is the relationship between humanity and nature.

“Most of the books on my summer reading list this year touch on what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them,” he writes in the intro to this summer list—his latest round-up of book recommendations.