Robert Isom: American Airlines' Next CEO Has a Net Worth Over $23.8M

Robert Isom: American Airlines' Next CEO Has a Net Worth Over $23.8MBy Danielle Letenyei
Dec. 27 2021, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Incoming American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has built a net worth of over $23.8 million during his career in the airline industry, according to Wallmine.com.
Robert Isom
American Airlines President
Net worth: $23.8 Million
Robert Isom is the current president of American Airlines. Earlier this month, the airline announced that Isom will take over as CEO on March 31, 2022, when current CEO Doug Parker retires.
Age: 58
Education: MBA University of Michigan
Wife: Amy Isom
Isom will take over the top position at American on March 31, 2022, when current CEO and Chairman Doug Parker retires. Parker will continue as the company chairman.
Robert Isom has worked with his predecessor for many years.
Isom and Parker have worked together for many years and at a number of different airline companies. The two first started working together in the early 1990s at Northwest Airlines. Isom worked as a financial planner after getting his MBS from the University of Michigan. When Parker left in 1995 to join America West Airlines, Isom followed.
“We’ve worked together closely for two decades and have known each other even longer,” Parker says in a LinkedIn post. “He’s an excellent team builder and a collaborative leader with deep operational expertise and global industry experience. His efforts to guide and support our team throughout the pandemic have been nothing short of phenomenal. With Robert at the helm, American will be well-positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery.”
When Parker led the merger of America West with US Airways, Isom joined the combined company as the executive vice president and chief operating officer. He continued in that position when US Airways merged with American in 2013 and created the world’s largest airline.
“I want to thank Doug for his partnership over the past two decades. He is a leader and teacher who inspires all around him and leaves an incredible legacy at American and in our industry,” Isom said in a statement.
Robert Isom’s total compensation is over $6.2 million.
In 2016, Isom was named president of American Airlines. According to Salary.com, in 2020, Isom’s total compensation as president of the airline was over $6.2 million, including his salary of $687,130, more than $5.5 million in stock, and $49,013 in other compensation.
Robert Isom is taking over during a challenging time for American Airlines.
Isom is taking the reins at American Airlines when things are particularly challenging. Despite to hit the airline and travel industry took during the COVID-19 pandemic, American Airlines has racked up more debt than many of its rivals in the industry, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The airline also faces other challenges including contentious labor union relations, lagging share performance, and flight cancellations, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Isom said that he plans to return American Airlines to profitability and improve the company’s operations, according to The Wall Street Journal.
“Over the past several years, our airline and our industry have gone through a period of transformative change. And with change comes opportunity,” Isom said in a statement. “Today, our more than 130,000 dedicated team members fly more people than any other U.S. airline on the youngest fleet of all the network carriers, and we are positioned to continue to lead the industry as travel rebounds.”
“This is an important time for our airline, and I’m excited about our future,” he said.