Rob Gronkowski Retires Again — Is It Legit This Time?
It seems that Gronk is retiring for good this time. The NFL legend announced his retirement on June 21. What are Rob Gronkowski’s career earnings?
Rob Gronkowski
Professional athlete
Net worth: 45 Million
Rob Gronkowski is a professional athlete who used to play for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played the tight end position for 11 seasons in the NFL. On June 21, 2022, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.
Birthdate: May 14, 1989
Birthplace: Amherst, N.Y.
With multiple players leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady may be working with less help than he has had in previous seasons.
Why is Rob Gronkowski retiring?
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer didn’t specify why he’s stepping away from the NFL in his retirement statement. However, after playing 11 seasons in the NFL at one of the most physical positions in football, his retirement is well justified.
Gronkowski has accomplished essentially everything a professional football player could want to, which includes making the 2010 All-Rookie Team, being the 2014 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and a four-time First-Team All-Pro winner. He has also won the Super Bowl four times. The former tight end is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and is eligible to join the Hall of Fame in 2027.
The New York native retired for the first time in 2019 and missed the entire 2019 NFL season. He ended up signing with the WWE to be a professional wrestler. However, with the help of his best friend and former longtime teammate Brady, Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 and the two would end up winning the Super Bowl that season. It’s possible that Gronkowski could return to the WWE now that he’s retired from the NFL again.
Other Buccaneers are retiring as well.
Brady announced his NFL retirement earlier this year, before rescinding the retirement and planning to play for the upcoming season. Ali Marpet, another former Buccaneers star player, announced his retirement this offseason as well. Even though Brady came out of retirement, Marpet says he’ll currently stay retired.
The former guard says health was a large reason he retired, saying in an Sports Illustrated interview “I loved playing football. But one of my strongest values is health and if I’m really going to live out what’s important to me it doesn’t make sense to keep playing. There are also the unknowns of the head trauma of the NFL and how that plays out.” It’s possible that Gronkowski could be retiring for those same reasons.
What is Rob Gronkowski’s career earnings?
The legendary tight end has total career earnings of $70,629,507, according to Spotrac. Gronkowski earned $53,379,507 in his nine seasons with the New England Patriots and $10,750,000 in his two seasons with the Buccaneers. The most he’s earned in a season is $15,014,80, a majority of that came from an option bonus, similar to a signing bonus, of $10,000,000. Gronkowski was set to earn $5,000,000 for the 2022 NFL season before retiring.
What is Rob Gronkwoski’s net worth?
Gronkowski has a net worth of approximately $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with having a successful NFL career, he has also had plenty of endorsements with companies such as RTide, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lyft, T-Mobile, Cheerios, and more.