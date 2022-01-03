What’s Antonio Brown’s Net Worth and Why Did He Leave the Field?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Jan. 3 2022, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, created controversy when he left the field partway through the game against the New York Jets. While the Buccaneers eventually won the game, Brown’s future in the NFL is uncertain after he left the field bare-chested. What’s Brown's net worth and salary?
Antonio Brown
Former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Net worth: $20 million (estimated)
After the incident, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that Brown isn't part of the team anymore. There are many theories about why Brown left the game.
Why did Brown leave the game against the Jets?
Desmond Brown, Brown’s brother, thinks that he dramatically left the game when he realized that he wouldn't be able to achieve the milestones set in his contract with the Buccaneers and would miss out on the financial incentives.
According to Sportrac, Brown needed “8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus.” Michael Ginnitti, Sportrac’s co-founder, also tweeted that Brown needed “55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus” and one receiving TD (touchdown) to unlock another $333,333 bonus.
Overall, Brown seems to have missed out on a potential $1 million in financial incentives after his action, which Ginnitti aptly termed a “costly outburst.”
Antonio Brown isn't a stranger to controversies.
This isn't the first controversy that Brown has been linked to during his career. In December 2021, the NFL suspended Brown for three games for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. He also settled a lawsuit with former trainer Britney Taylor who accused him of sexual assault and rape.
Antonio Brown’s family life is also controversial.
Brown’s family life is also controversial. He got engaged to Chelsie Kyriss in 2020, but little is in the public domain about their current relationship status. The couple has three children together but their relationship hasn't been smooth.
Kyriss filed a paternity suit in 2017 and accused Brown of creating a hostile environment. Later, Brown accused her of not being a fit parent. Brown also accused Kyriss of stealing a Bentley from his home.
In 2020, Kyriss publicly pleaded with Brown to get professional mental health support. “My hope is that Antonio [sic] will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve,” she said in an Instagram post.
Antonio Brown has a hefty salary and net worth.
Brown is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million and he made most of his wealth through the NFL contracts. As part of his previous contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he earned $17 million per year on an average, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Brown has lost his position with Buccaneers after Arians said candidly that “He (Brown) is no longer a Buc. All right? That's the end of the story.” However, even Brown's future in the NFL looks uncertain. We'll have to see if any team wants Brown after the recent outburst.