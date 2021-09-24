Rivian SUV Release Date Is Expected This Fall After COVID-19 Delays

Scaringe notified the waiting customers in July about the production delays for the R1T, R1S, and commercial vans that Rivian is making for Amazon.

“We know you can’t wait to get behind the wheel of your vehicle,” Scaringe wrote. “We believe it is critical to both our long-term success and your ultimate satisfaction that the quality and robustness of our launch products truly sets the tone for what to expect from us as a brand.”