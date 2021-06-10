Where Will Ripple's (XRP) Price Be in Five Years?

Ripple reaching $10 will make many investors millionaires. For example, a $1,000 investment in the altcoin at its all-time low of $0.0028 would be worth $3.6 million. Although current XRP price predictions don’t show it reaching $10 by 2025, it still has a chance to get there even sooner.

At the current price, Ripple will need to gain 1,000 percent to reach $10. Looking back, the altcoin has been rising at an average rate of 60 percent per month. If it maintains that level of growth, it would need five months to reach $10, which suggests that it get to that price milestone as early as 2021. Assuming XRP climbs at a monthly rate of 10 percent, it would need two years to get there, which points to 2023.