Chelsea FC Fans Rebelled Against the Ricketts’ Possible Purchase of the Club

The family’s investment group led a consortium that considered purchasing Chelsea FC recently. The family withdrew from the bidding last month because of what they called “unusual dynamics around the sales process,” as ESPN reported.

Donald Trump recently criticized Pete Ricketts, the governor of Nebraska, as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only, in a press release on Wednesday, May 11 — just six months after calling him “terrific,” according to KLKN-TV.

Here’s more information about the family.