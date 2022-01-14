Rhodium Enterprise Files for $100 Million IPO—Is It a Good Buy?

If you're interested in purchasing Rhodium IPO stock, you might have the chance to by applying for early IPO access through the Robinhood platform, if you're eligible. It will be tough for Rhodium to compete with other public mining companies, but the market for these types of stocks is still fairly new. So, Rhodium stock could be promising. The company generated a net income of $46.2 million within a nine-month period that ended in September 2021.