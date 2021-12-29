Social Media Company Quora Is Going Public: Here Are the Details

We still don’t know how Quora will go public. It could opt for a traditional IPO, direct listing, or SPAC reverse merger. It's not likely to list directly, though, as current rules block it from raising funds through such a listing, and only existing investors would be allowed to tender their shares. Benchmark Capital and Peter Thiel are among the company's early investors, and Matrix Partners, Tiger Global Management, and Valor Equity Partners are some of its other investors.