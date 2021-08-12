Why Is Everyone Talking About Ravencoin (RVN) and Is It a Good Buy?

You might have noticed that many investors are talking about Ravencoin (RVN) on Reddit and other forums. If you’re keen on finding the next cryptocurrency to explode , you might also be interested in Ravencoin’s price prediction and understanding why it has soared. Currently, the crypto trades under $1.

Since Bitcoin, thousands of cryptocurrencies have launched and more continue to come. Many cryptos are focused on serious projects solving real problems, while others are simply jokes that might not be here for long. To find out if Ravencoin is a good investment, it helps to know why it exists and what the future might bring.