Randi Zuckerberg: Net Worth, Views on Crypto, and More

Randi Zuckerberg: Net Worth, Views on Crypto, and MoreBy Rachel Curry
Dec. 6 2021, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Enough about tech bros. Let's talk about the sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Randi Zuckerberg. Admittedly not as well-known as her younger brother, Zuckerberg has managed to build a career worth bragging about.
Zuckerberg is known for her SiriusXM show, YouTube channel, and much more. While her net worth might not be as much as her brother's $116+ billion mega-fortune, it's nothing to be ashamed of.
Randi Zuckerberg talks crypto on YouTube.
"We’ve all heard of Bitcoin, Ethereum, the big ones, but it’s fun to have a little fun with crypto," Zuckerberg said. She added, "Whatever you’re going to do, you need a portfolio of coins."
Zuckerberg also informed crypto traders about an investing strategy called dollar-cost averaging. Investors can apply dollar-cost averaging to stocks and crypto alike. It involves purchasing a security over a period of time to average out your cost basis. This reduces the risk of buying in at the height of an asset's value."
She continues to use her platform to educate people about Web 3.0, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and more.
How Randi Zuckerberg made her fortune.
Zuckerberg is about two years older than her famed brother and much of her success is her own. She received a BA in psychology from Harvard University in 2003, a year before Facebook's creation at the same institution.
Zuckerberg went on to become a producer, investor, performer, and multi-faceted entrepreneur. She helms Zuckerberg Media and is a partner at Offline Ventures.
Her weekly SiriusXM show, Randi Zuckerberg Means Business, has found great success. Also, her YouTube channel has 5,500+ subscribers and helps people avoid NFT scams, have conversations about women in business, and more.
Zuckerberg is also a Facebook spokesperson and the company's former market development director, although her own successful media career came first.
As if that weren't enough, Zuckerberg has written three books:
Dot Complicated - Understanding social media and technology (2013)
Dot. - A children's book about a tech-savvy kid trying to navigate the real world (2013)
Pick Three: You Can Have It All (Just Not Every Day) - A business and self-help guide (2018)
Randi Zuckerberg
American businesswoman, owner of Zuckerberg Media
Net worth: $220 million
Spouse: Brent Tworetzky (m. 2008)
Children: Asher Tworetzky, Simcha Tworetzky, Shira Tworetzky
Siblings: Arielle Zuckerberg, Donna Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg
Education: BA in Psychology, Harvard University (2003)
Randi Zuckerberg is an author, speaker, and radio show host—and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Due to her extensive business involvements and ownership of numerous NFTs, Zuckerberg's wealth could easily swell in the coming years.
Randi Zuckerberg's net worth is in the hundreds of millions.
While she doesn't seem to be a billionaire like her younger brother, Zuckerberg boasts a hearty fortune. Her estimated net worth is $220 million, which comes from her SiriusXM show, Zuckerberg Media, book royalties, and various investments and business partnerships (not the least of which is Facebook).
Given Zuckerberg's recent investments in NFTs, it's likely that her net worth is swelling. Updated estimates on her net worth might come as she gets more involved in blockchain-based art and other crypto technology.