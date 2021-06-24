Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas Focuses on Creating Value for Customers

Ragy Thomas is the founder and CEO of Sprinklr . He founded the company to provide customer service experience software for large companies. The firm helps businesses manage their strategy for online customer interactions.

According to the Sprinklr website, the company currently works with over 90 percent of the top 100 global brands. Sprinklr counts Microsoft , Cisco, Comcast, UBS, and Samsung among its clientele. Its software works in social media management, content marketing, and social advertising.

As the CEO and founder of Sprinklr, Thomas likely has a decent net worth, although a precise figure isn't publicly known.

Ragy Thomas and early career

Thomas was born in India and moved to the U.S. in 1996. He earned an MBA in Finance and Information Systems, according to Forbes. In his early career, he developed email systems for Bigstar Entertainment, which eventually spun out to take over another startup and become Bigfoot Interactive.

In 2005, Thomas helped guide Bigfoot Interactive through a $120 million acquisition by Epsilon. He saw the potential for social media channels to impact companies' marketing strategies and change the business landscape. In 2008, he was inspired to start another new company and Sprinklr was born in 2009.

In a CNN interview, Thomas explained that the “true north” of the company is creating value for customers. “Good companies--the ones that reduce friction and solve real problems for their customers--are going to get bigger, faster. The ones that don’t will quickly fade away.”