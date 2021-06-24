Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas Focuses on Creating Value for Customers

Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas Focuses on Creating Value for CustomersBy Kathryn Underwood
Jun. 24 2021, Published 9:42 a.m. ET
Ragy Thomas is the founder and CEO of Sprinklr. He founded the company to provide customer service experience software for large companies. The firm helps businesses manage their strategy for online customer interactions.
According to the Sprinklr website, the company currently works with over 90 percent of the top 100 global brands. Sprinklr counts Microsoft, Cisco, Comcast, UBS, and Samsung among its clientele. Its software works in social media management, content marketing, and social advertising.
As the CEO and founder of Sprinklr, Thomas likely has a decent net worth, although a precise figure isn't publicly known.
Ragy Thomas and early career
Thomas was born in India and moved to the U.S. in 1996. He earned an MBA in Finance and Information Systems, according to Forbes. In his early career, he developed email systems for Bigstar Entertainment, which eventually spun out to take over another startup and become Bigfoot Interactive.
In 2005, Thomas helped guide Bigfoot Interactive through a $120 million acquisition by Epsilon. He saw the potential for social media channels to impact companies' marketing strategies and change the business landscape. In 2008, he was inspired to start another new company and Sprinklr was born in 2009.
In a CNN interview, Thomas explained that the “true north” of the company is creating value for customers. “Good companies--the ones that reduce friction and solve real problems for their customers--are going to get bigger, faster. The ones that don’t will quickly fade away.”
Sprinklr CEO salary and net worth
Sprinklr is focused on unified customer experience management, or Unified-CXM. Its Unified-CXM is powered by artificial intelligence to help structure and interpret data for businesses to maximize their impact across all social channels.
Thomas’s salary as the CEO of Sprinklr as well as his current net worth isn't public knowledge.
Thomas has spoken about how important it is for a company to care about its customers’ satisfaction. He noted, “We live in a world where what people say to each other about a brand matters more than what the brand says about itself.”
Thomas’ company Sprinklr’s IPO this week
Sprinklr made its official debut on the NYSE this week under the ticker symbol "CXW." The Sprinklr IPO was priced at $16 per share, which is below its target price range of $18–$20 apiece, according to Yahoo Finance. The market valuation was $4.4 billion, with a diluted valuation of $5.2 billion accounting for stock options and other holdings.
The lead underwriters of the Sprinklr IPO were Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities.
Family of Ragy Thomas
Thomas is married to wife Neelu Paul, whom he mentioned in a 2017 Forbes interview. According to Thomas, his wife wasn't thrilled at his plan to found another new company—using his own seed money—when he brought it up to her in 2008 after multiple business successes.
The company website notes that Thomas started Sprinklr in his home in New Jersey in 2009, with its first customer coming on board in January of 2010. The company now has offices in 25 countries across 24 time zones, speaking 27 different languages.