The ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (BITI) Allows Investors to Bet Against Bitcoin

Most investments have been under water in 2022. However, some are way deep and cryptocurrencies are one of those investments. The market cap of the cryptocurrency market as a whole has declined by almost two-thirds from its peak in November 2021 with almost all the major tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum taking a hit. Now, investment product provider ProShares is set to list the U.S.’s first ETF that will allow investors to bet against the price of Bitcoin, the ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF.