Gary Gensler Details Agenda As SEC Chair, Including Potential Crypto Regulation

Gary Gensler is a former investment banker who worked as a partner at Goldman Sachs before entering public service. He currently serves as the chair of the U.S. SEC. He formerly served as undersecretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance, assistant secretary of the Treasury, and chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Birthdate: Oct. 18, 1957

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Education: B.A. in economics and MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Spouse: Artist Francesca Danieli (1986–2006, her death)