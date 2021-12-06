Lucid Motors Received a Subpoena From the SEC After Closing SPAC Deal

The company has received a subpoena from the U.S. SEC. The SEC released a report that stated, “On December 3, 2021, Lucid Group, INC received a subpoena from the SEC requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC. Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements.”