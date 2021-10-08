Many U.S. Politicians Are Anti-Crypto, But Not These U.S. Senators

Dem Sens. Mark Warner and Ron Wyden just walked from Senate subway onto the floor having what looked like serious crypto discussions. Both have dueling amendments on crypto tax enforcement Overheard this from Wyden: “Revenue is very important to me”

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, is also speaking at the Texas Blockchain Summit in his own fireside chat. Meanwhile, Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., worked alongside Lummis for the cryptocurrency taxation bipartisan bill. Wyden is the only Democrat of the bunch, but he's not the only Democrat to support crypto.

Senators Mark Warner, D-Va., and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) endorsed an amendment in August that would exclude crypto miners and hardware and software wallet providers from being subject to new tax reporting rules. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined Warner and Sinema in their efforts.

In many cases, crypto proves to be a non-partisan issue for senators across America. Regardless of party, pro-crypto senators can be broken down into those who support crypto and want to increase taxation versus those who support crypto but want to leave regulation out of it as much as possible. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrency suggests an innate lack of concentrated power—but at some point, regulation may prove to be the only way for crypto to grow.