Princess Haya Received One of the U.K.'s Biggest Divorce Settlements

Princess Haya is the ex-wife of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. She's the daughter of King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, Queen Alia. Beyond her marriage, she's best recognized for her equestrian talents and charitable actions.

Princess Haya represented Jordan in the 2000 Summer Olympics as a member of the equestrian team. Currently, she's the president of the International Jordanian Athletes Cultural Association, which she has served on since she founded it in 1994.