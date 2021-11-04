Mark Mobius Has Managed Over $50 Billion in Assets Throughout His Career

Mark Mobius is an author, portfolio manager, and investor. He started his own global assets management company, Mobius Capital Partners. With over 12 books written and over $50 billion in assets managed, Mobius is an emerging-market expert.

Date of Birth: Aug. 17, 1936

Education: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, PhD in economics

Marital Status: Unmarried (there's speculation he could be in a relationship with Kyra Janelle)