What's Silver Lake Co-founder Glenn Hutchins's Net Worth?By Rachel Curry
Dec. 17 2021, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Investor Glenn Hutchins has found himself a lot of opportunities. A former New York Federal Reserve board member, co-founder of global tech investment company Silver Lake, and co-founder and chairman at crypto venture capital company North Island, Hutchins has served up enough success for a lifetime despite being in his 60s.
Here are the details on Glenn Hutchins, including how he earned his riches and where his net worth stands today.
Glenn Hutchins
Investor, co-founder of North Shore Ventures
Net worth: $3 billion
- Birth year: 1955
- Education: Harvard University, Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School
- Wife: Debbie Hutchins (married in 1983)
A rundown of Glenn Hutchins's many career involvements
Hutchins is the vice-chair of the Obama Foundation Board and one of the organization's "super megadonors" who gave at least 11 gifts of $25+ million. Today, Hutchins chairs a company he co-founded called North Island Ventures. He built the crypto-focused investment company in partnership with his son, James Hutchins, as a way to get involved in new enabling technologies bent on innovation. As of Feb. 2021, North Island raised $72 million for its digital asset fund.
Still, Hutchins is wary of altcoins like Dogecoin, saying on CNBC's Squawk Box on Dec. 17, "Shovel the manure out of your stable. Dispose of the frothy end-of-the-market meme stocks, Dogecoin, the dodgy SPACs." Dogecoin's lack of a use case makes it worthy of disposal, says Hutchins.
A lot of Hutchins's net worth comes from his roles as independent director of AT&T and board member of Nasdaq, Inc. In 1999, Hutchins co-founded Silver Lake investments. The company has invested in major tech ventures over the years, including Airbnb, Noom, Qualtrics, Stripe, and more. Hutchins left Silver Lake in 2012
Hutchins left his post as board member of the New York Fed in Jan. 2021. He's still part of the Boston Celtics ownership group and serves as co-chairman of Brookings Institution and international humanitarian organization CARE.
How did Glenn Hutchins get where he is today?
Born in 1955, Hutchins received a BA from Harvard College in 1977. His first job was as a credit analyst at Chemical Bank. Eventually, he added to his academic repertoire with a joint law doctorate and MBA from Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School (which he graduated from at the same time).
It was then Hutchins went into private equity at Thomas H. Lee Partners. Over the decades, Hutchins has worked alongside former president Bill Clinton as senior adviser of economic policy and with The Blackstone Group, again in private equity.
What Glenn Hutchins's net worth looks like
Hutchins makes a reported $372,563 annually as AT&T's independent director. He also earned $293,482 in total for his role at Nasdaq, Inc. Another $230,000 came from his position as a board member at Virtu Financial, Inc.
Long story short, Hutchins has money coming in from everywhere. That's why his net worth is estimated to be around $3 billion. Hutchins has sold billions in AT&T (NYSE:T) stock over the years, and that's just one of his positions. There is no denying that Hutchins has money from myriad investments, as his investor portfolio is always evolving.