Kiana Danial Went From Losing a Wall Street Job to Becoming the “Invest Diva”

Kiana Danial is the founder and CEO of Invest Diva, an adjust professor of finance at Baruch College, and the author of books including Invest Diva’s Guide to Making Money in Forex and Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies.

Date of birth: April 9, 1984

Hometown: Tehran, Iran

Education: B.A.Sc in electrical engineering from the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, Japan