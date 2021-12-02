EV Company Polestar Might Be Close to Completing an IPO

Polestar’s SPAC merger with Gores Guggenheim is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022. The merger will give the EV company an estimated valuation of $20 billion. It's expected that the deal will raise $800 million in proceeds from Gore Guggenheim. The merger will also raise $250 from institutional investors through a PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal. The electric vehicle company will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PSNY."