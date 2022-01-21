Plaid Buys Cognito for $250 Million After Data Privacy Lawsuit Settles

One year ago, in January 2021, Visa’s planned acquisition of Plaid hit a regulatory wall and the deal dissolved. At the time, Visa valued Plaid at $5.3 billion. New FTC Chair Lina Khan, not in her post until halfway through the year, has brought an even stricter approach to acquisitions. However, the comparatively cheap price of Cognito didn't set off any alarms as the FTC works to rebuild acquisition guidelines to promote a more anti-competitive marketplace.