Pfizer CEO Wasn't Arrested by the FBI—How the Rumor Started

The internet has a way of taking things and blowing them out of proportion. It also has a way of gathering bits and pieces of information and using it to create a false story that sometimes spreads like wildfire. That appears to be the case with the story surrounding the arrest of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla .

What claims are being made about Pfizer’s CEO and how did the rumor of his arrest start?

A “news source” based in Canada falsely reported that Pfizer’s CEO was arrested.

The internet has been buzzing with talk about the arrest of Pfizer’s CEO. Trouble is, that news is false. It started with an article that was published on The Conservative Beaver. The article has been shared across the internet several times and garnered 116 comments and counting. The Conservative Beaver says that it's run by a small team of volunteers in Canada and is self-funded.

The article surrounding Bourla’s alleged arrest was published on Nov. 5. The author stated that Bourla had been arrested by FBI agents at his home near Scarsdale, N.Y. He was allegedly being held in police custody while awaiting his bail hearing.

The source reported that Bourla has been charged with fraud for “his role in deceiving customers on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.” The article also said that Pfizer had been accused of “falsifying data and paying out large bribes.”

The Conservative Beaver published the article the same day that Pfizer announced its COVID-19 oral antiviral medication is 89 percent effective at reducing hospitalization or death for those who contract the virus.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press learned from a Pfizer spokesperson that the claims made in the article weren't valid and that Bourla hadn't been arrested. In fact, Bourla appeared for an interview with CNBC on Nov. 5, the same day that he was allegedly arrested to discuss the progress Pfizer has made with its COVID-19 pill.

Today is a proud day for @Pfizer. A day when the power of our science and our scientists’ ability to rapidly advance a homegrown asset for the benefit of humankind is on full display.



Here is a quick thread: — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) November 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

Bourla also posted on Twitter several times over the last few days expressing his gratitude for the advancements Pfizer has made. Bourla’s name didn't appear on any inmate rosters or in any federal court records in relation to the alleged crimes the source says he committed.