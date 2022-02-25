Fox News’ Pete Hegseth Claims Trump Was Trolling Media With Putin Comments

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth Claims Trump Was Trolling Media With Putin CommentsBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 25 2022, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
You may want to learn more about Pete Hegseth — and his career at Fox News and his net worth — after the Fox & Friends Weekend co-host tried to explain former President Donald Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In case you missed it, Trump has said Putin’s actions against Ukraine are “genius” and “pretty smart,” as CNN reports.
On Feb. 22, Hegseth said on air that Trump was trolling the media.
“Vladimir Patin lives rent-free in the minds of our media, of the American media,” he said, according to HuffPost. “No organism, no entity has done more to spread Russian propaganda and to prop up the straw man that is Vladimir Putin than our very own media. And Donald Trump was happy to troll them on it, as he continues to do to this moment. Because they can’t resist it, and they’ll obsess over it.”
Here’s more about Hegseth…
Hegseth has been working at Fox News since 2014 and reportedly has a $4 million net worth.
Pete Hegseth
Co-host of ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’
Net worth: $4 million (rumored)
Pete Hegseth is a co-host of ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ having joined Fox News in 2014. The former Army National Guard officer was previously CEO of Concerned Veterans for America.
Birthdate: June 6, 1980
Hometown: Forest Lake, Minn.
Education: B.A. in politics from Princeton University, Master of Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government
Marriages: Meredith Schwarz (m. 2004, div. 2009), Samantha Deering (m. 2010; div. 2017), Jennifer Rauchet (m. 2019)
According to his Fox News profile, Hegseth has a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Before his television career, he was an infantry captain in the Army National Guard. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq and earned two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge. Hegseth was the CEO of Concerned Veterans for America. Wealthy Persons estimates his net worth at $4 million.
Pete Hegseth's Fox News work sparked a lawsuit in 2018.
Hegseth joined Fox News in 2014, and in addition to his Fox & Friends Weekend gig, he was also the host of the channel’s New Year’s 2022 special, All American New Year.
However, his Fox News career hasn't been without drama.
In 2018, Jeff Prosperie sued Hegseth and Fox News after being struck by an ax that Hegseth threw during a 2015 Fox & Friends segment. In a suit filed in the New York Supreme Court, Prosperie alleged that Fox News and Hegseth were “negligent, wanton, reckless and careless” in setting up the segment and that Hegseth threw the ax “without proper training and in failure to properly look for pedestrians while performing a dangerous act in public,” as The Hill reports.
In a statement at the time, Fox News called the 2015 incident “unfortunate and completely unintentional” and claimed that it offered Prosperie medical assistance and compensation. “We have not heard from Prosperie since 2015, so the lawsuit is surprising, and we are reviewing it,” the network added. (The result of the lawsuit hasn't been widely reported.)