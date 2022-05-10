Fox News’ Alex Hogan Describes Reporting From Ukraine, Handling Gender Bias Overseas

Fox News’ Alex Hogan Describes Reporting From Ukraine, Handling Gender Bias OverseasBy Dan Clarendon
May. 10 2022, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has been working her way up in the news business, going from intern to local news reporter to cable news correspondent — and likely earning a significant salary from Fox News.
But 2022 might rank as the most impactful year of Hogan’s career so far. She recently returned from Eastern Europe, where she spent a month and a half reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its toll on Ukrainian civilians.
“I spent weeks driving along Ukraine’s border and weeks covering the war within the country,” she wrote on Instagram on April 22, following her return to her home base in London. “More than 5 million refugees have fled and even more are homeless in Ukraine. Thank you for listening and caring about their stories. There are so many more that have yet to be told.”
Hogan worked at Fox News for two years before getting the Ukraine assignment.
According to her Fox News bio, Hogan earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Pennsylvania State University’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and won a regional Emmy Award for her college work.
After graduation, Hogan interned at Bloomberg TV. She worked on the weekend version of Equity Market Minute, and at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. She was also a general assignment reporter for WTAJ-TV in Altoona, Penn., and a morning news reporter and fill-in anchor at WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Penn.
Hogan joined Fox News as a general assignment reporter in January 2020 and later became a London-based correspondent for the cable outlet. Her salary isn't public knowledge, but one site estimated that her annual salary is $82,000. (For reference, Glassdoor reports that a chief White House correspondent at Fox News earns $97,104–$106,691 in average base pay per year.)
Alex Hogan detailed what it was like covering the Ukraine crisis as a woman.
During her time stationed in Lviv, Ukraine, Hogan told Insider about the gender bias she had experienced there. She said, “If anything, the issues that come up are some of the outside perspectives of other people questioning family relations that I think that a lot of female correspondents have to deal with. That can be somewhat frustrating. I get a lot of questions from people asking how my partner feels that I’m out here. I always immediately think, ‘You probably don’t ask that to any of the men here.’”
Hogan also observed that female reporters “have a slight advantage” when there are Ukrainian refugees who are more comfortable talking to women. And she commented on the Ukrainian women on the battlefronts, too.
“If anything, the war here has shown us that women in Ukraine are ready to stand up next to their male counterparts,” she said. “There are old women who are learning how to shoot guns and making Molotov cocktails.”
“There are women on the front lines fighting,” Hogan told Insider. “There are women who are working in the hospitals and driving the ambulances. And there are women covering this war.”