After Budweiser and entertainment company AMC, Pepsi has joined the list of brands and entities creating their brand-inspired NTFs. Brands are coming to understand that NFTs add a layer of connectivity between their consumers. On Dec. 9, the global and iconic PepsiCo. added itself to the list. However, to get a hold of the brand's NFT collection, "Pepsi Mic Drop," you have to join the waitlist and here's how.The collection, "Pepsi Mic Drop," will include a sentimental number of 1,893 NFTs that represent the year Pepsi was born. The NFT collection is slated to launch on the Ethereum blockchain and will come at no cost, minus the transaction fee to mint it, otherwise known as "gas." \n\nPepsi created a waitlist that will go live on Dec. 10. Eligible users can mint their respective NFTs on Dec. 14.Why is Pepsi launching an NFT collection?In a statement, Pepsi said, "We created the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection for our fans, putting their interests and needs at the forefront," referring to the NFT collection. The collection will be available free of cost and will be "presented equitably as an inclusive and accessible opportunity for anyone to experience the exciting world of NFTs," Pepsi said.Following in the same footsteps as other brands aligning themselves with blockchain technology and NFTs, Pepsi has decided to hop on the bandwagon with VaynerNFT. VaynerNFT is a consultancy group under the VaynerX holding company that assists big brands and celebrities in the emerging world of NFTs.The Pepsi Genesis Collection isn't just a commemoration of when the company was created. It also represents Pepsi's "strong heritage in music and pop culture," says Pepsi. It seemed only fitting that the brand integrates its culture and heritage into the "new world of NFTs."How can users get on the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT waitlist?According to both the website and Twitter, joining the waitlist for Pepsi's genesis NFT collection is easier than you might expect. Users must do the following to ensure that they qualify to redeem an NFT: \n\n- Click the link from Pepsi to sign-up for the waitlist.\n- Make sure an appropriate wallet extension, like MetaMask is downloaded.\n- The wallet will be used to "sign" and timestamp oneself onto the waitlist.\n- On Dec. 14, users will know whether they got on the waitlist if they see a "mint" button on the website.Users should note that while 1,893 NFTs are available to mint, Pepsi is actually withholding 50 Pepsi NFTs from the initial drop for unknown reasons, although most collections exercise this method for potential giveaways. \n\nIf successfully added onto the waitlist and given the opportunity to mint, users will have until Dec. 16. At that time, any NFTs that remain will be available for the public launch that will occur that same day.Given the overall concerns about sustainability, users can rest a bit more peacefully knowing the company made sure that the collection is implementing a carbon offset program for the launch to ensure a net carbon footprint of zero.