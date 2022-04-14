Pegatron's Factory Shutdown Could Lead to a Massive iPhone Shortage

Apple posted impressive quarterly earnings for Q1 of 2022, even though it has dealt with supply shortages since last year. It’s difficult for the global tech firm to post poor quarterly results with so many products it has to offer. But now the company could be dealt a huge blow with one of its top products nearly ceasing to be produced. Pegatron is one of the biggest manufacturers for Apple in the world and it will be suspending operations, but how does that affect the current iPhone shortages?