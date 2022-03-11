How To Pay With PayPal on AmazonBy Ruchi Gupta
Mar. 11 2022, Published 4:56 a.m. ET
The Amazon online retail platform is so vast that some have joked that if something isn’t available on Amazon, it possibly hasn’t been invented. Meanwhile, PayPal is among the most popular online payment services. Can PayPal be used on Amazon?
People love to shop at Amazon because of the retailer's low prices and broad product selection. Amazon will also deliver your shopping package to your home for free if you join its Prime membership program, which also offers exclusive discounts and an array of entertainment services.
As a payment tool, PayPal is appealing, allowing you to pay for items online or in-store from millions of merchants around the world. You can also access credit to buy what you want now and pay for it later, and PayPal offers buyer protection in case a problem arises from a transaction.
Can PayPal be used on Amazon?
You can’t use the funds in your PayPal account to pay for purchases on Amazon directly. Why Amazon doesn’t accept PayPal has never been explained by either company to their customers. But people speculate it may be because of competition: PayPal has close ties to eBay, one of Amazon’s major e-commerce rivals, and Amazon has its own digital payment service, Amazon Pay.
How to pay with PayPal on Amazon
Although Amazon doesn’t directly accept PayPal, there are several workarounds, such as using a PayPal-issued debit card or purchasing an Amazon gift card with your PayPal balance and redeeming it for Amazon shopping.
Pay with PayPal Cash Card on Amazon
Amazon supports credit cards and debit cards as payment options. When it comes to cards, it doesn’t matter whether the funds come from PayPal as long as the card has enough money to pay the bill. PayPal Cash Card is a debit card you can use anywhere MasterCard is accepted, including on Amazon. The card draws funds from your PayPal account to pay for the purchases.
Pay with PayPal Key on Amazon
PayPal Key is a virtual version of PayPal Cash Card. You don’t get a plastic card. Instead, you receive a card number and other details you’ll normally need when paying with a card. PayPal Key works anywhere MasterCard is accepted, and is ideal for making online payments that require a card.
Buy Amazon gift card with PayPal and redeem it
If you’ve an Amazon gift card, you can redeem it to pay for purchases on Amazon. You can give the card as a birthday gift to a loved one. But you can also use it as a workaround to let you pay for Amazon purchases with your PayPal funds. In this case, you go to a store or online platform that sells Amazon gift cards and accepts PayPal payments. You buy the card and use it to shop on Amazon.
The card is available in preset $10, $25, $50, and $100 denominations, but you can create a custom gift value of up to $500. The card is available in physical and digital forms and you can buy it with PayPal funds from eGifter.com or Best Buy.