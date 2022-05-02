PayPal Prenote Scam: New Loophole Helps Scammers Target Bank Accounts

PayPal investors may be worried that the stock’s price has been plummeting this year. Share prices have fallen over 50 percent so far for 2022. While many tech companies have had their share prices fall this year, PayPal’s significant share price drop could be due to changes the company is making. The San Jose-based tech firm announced two weeks ago that it will raise instant transfer fees in the U.S. for both consumers and merchants, which will take effect on May 24.