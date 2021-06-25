Payoneer Is Set to Merge With FTOC, Future Looks Bright

Payoneer has rebranded itself ahead of the public listing. The company is rebranding itself to reflect its current position in the market and to announce the new phase in its growth from a “young disrupter to industry leader.” Payoneer elaborated that from a pre-fintech company in 2005, its business has moved to the heart of digital and borderless commerce. Its new brand color is “universal,” which reflects its promise to be for everyone everywhere. The new symbol is a circle, which illustrates the company's journey to becoming a single destination.