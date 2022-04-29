Paradox Studios Enters the Crypto Business and Metaverse — How to Join

Paradox Studios Enters the Crypto Business and Metaverse — How to JoinBy Ruchi Gupta
Apr. 29 2022, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
The famed videogame developer Paradox Studios has entered the crypto business with a metaverse platform that will offer games and a variety of other experiences. The Paradox Metaverse project is complete with its own crypto token named PARA coin and NFT-based characters in the game. The project promises to give its community multiple earnings opportunities. When is the Paradox Metaverse launching and how can you participate in it?
Nobody wants to miss the massive economic opportunity that the metaverse is expected to enable. The opportunity is estimated to be worth as much as $30 trillion by the end of the decade. You can be a trader, landlord, or service provider in the metaverse. Platforms like Decentraland and Sandbox are popular among people wanting to be metaverse landlords. Paradox wants to help you make money in the metaverse while having fun.
How does the Paradox Metaverse work?
Paradox will offer a play-to-earn game in its metaverse. The project says the game is built in the Unreal Engine 5 and delivers a high-quality experience. The team that worked on the game includes industry experts and people who have worked for major brands such as Sony, Disney, Hyundai, and Nike.
The game will feature NFT-based characters. You can be part of the community by owning a character NFT, in which case you will be a “citizen.” As a citizen, you can earn the PARA token reward while playing the game. You're also eligible to receive various other benefits like access to presale opportunities and airdrops.
To become a citizen, you’ll need to mint a Paradox character NFT or purchase it on OpenSea. To participate in the minting, you’ll need to have the project’s PARA coin. For those who want to try the game a try to see if it fits their taste, there's the opportunity to rent an NFT character from a citizen. You're a temporary citizen and you can earn while playing.
When is the Paradox metaverse launch?
The metaverse platform is scheduled to launch in June 2022. The release of Paradox NFTs will kick off the launch. Shortly after the NFT release, the Paradox coin or PARA coin will launch. The project plans to run a presale event for the coin that will be exclusive to those who hold Paradox NFTs.
Why is everyone talking about Paradox Metaverse?
Many investors are excited to be part of the Paradox Metaverse. They hope the project has the potential to become huge, especially considering the reputation of its sponsor Paradox Studios. As a citizen in the metaverse, you’ll be rewarded in the PARA coin if your character completes certain missions and quests. The project also plans to use the token to reward the most loyal members.
The PARA coin will be listed on major exchanges and promises to deliver even better returns for the Paradox Metaverse community. A big exchange listing would boost the crypto’s liquidity. Wider exposure could draw in more investors, boost the token’s demand, and increase its value, which would result in a capital gain for investors.