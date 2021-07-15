What To Expect From Owlet (OWLT) Stock After the SBG Merger

Owlet’s outlook looks promising. The company expects its total addressable market to grow to $81 billion by 2025 from $23 billion in 2021, driven by consumer, medical, and telehealth demand. In 2025, the company foresees its market share growing to 1.3 percent from 0.1 percent in 2021. Owlet is looking forward to expanding its operations into Europe in 2021, Asia in 2022, and Latin American in 2024. These new markets should boost its revenue without the company introducing new products.