NYDIG Offers Bitcoin Savings Plan as an Employee Benefit Program

The Bitcoin Savings Plan is similar to traditional employee benefit programs that many employers offer. Employees choose a portion of their paycheck to be held in Bitcoin, and it's held on the NYDIG platform. Once the employee decides how much of the paycheck will be in the cryptocurrency, NYDIG will automatically convert that portion into BTC for every paycheck. There aren't any transaction or storage fees, and the firm stores the assets on a cold storage system to keep them away from hackers.