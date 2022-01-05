How to Mine Ethereum With the Norton Antivirus Crypto Mining Feature

The Norton community looks dividend on the crypto feature. Some people have welcomed it and like that the feature offers a safe and easy way to mine cryptocurrencies. Usually, most antivirus software flags mining programs as malicious and can delete them from the computer.

To get around this problem, people resort to deactivating the antivirus to allow them to mine, which exposes them to many risks. Norton hopes to eliminate that challenge for its customers with the in-built crypto feature.