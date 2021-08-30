XPEV’s Delivery Growth Might Outpace NIO, NIO Is a Better Stock Pick

The outlook for the Chinese EV sector as a whole looks promising. China's government is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to support its domestic EV companies. China has called for more support for the EV sector in the form of concrete actions from Beijing and subsidies. The country has also ordered an investigation into chipmakers for the auto industry and severely punish price gouging and hoarding.

Many analysts also see Chinese EV stocks as one of the safest and most reliable sectors following China’s crackdown on the tech and education sectors. Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu thinks that this is because there's a very low concentration of market power in this space. NIO, XPEV, and LI will have less than 10 percent of the market share by 2021 end. Also, China sees the EV industry as a key strategic industry under its “Make in China 2025” plans. Some of the Chinese EV names have direct or indirect government support. Therefore, this sector might not become China’s crackdown target. Due to continued government support as well as rising EV demand, the sector should see high growth going forward.