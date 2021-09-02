Nikola's (NKLA) Stock Forecast After the Bosch Fuel Cell Deal

The company’s woes started when Hindenburg Research accused it of fraud. As a fallout of those allegations, Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton had to quit and GM scaled back its partnership with the company.

The woes didn't end and the stock saw selling pressure amid the sell-off in EV (electric vehicle) and growth names. When the macro environment stabilized, the news of Milton’s indictment on three charges of criminal counts added to the gloom.

In August, the company lowered the delivery and revenue guidance. Nikola said that it would be able to deliver between 25 and 50 cars in 2021 compared to the previous guidance of between 50 and 100 vehicles. It also lowered the revenue guidance to $0–$7.5 million versus the previous guidance of $15 million–$30 million. Faltering on the execution part isn't something that markets take very kindly to.