These Are the NFT Events You Don't Want to Miss

NFT.NYC

NFT.NYC is operating on the same days of ApeFest in New York, with the last day being June 23. However, this event is more of an educational event, connecting NFT enthusiasts and providing them with information. Sponsored by MoonPay and Polygon Studios, NFT.NYC also features guest appearances of some players in the blockchain space. Those who want to attend the event can still buy a last-minute ticket for $849.