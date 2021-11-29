Will the DCentral NFT Event Steal the Spotlight at Miami Art Basel?By Ade Hennis
Nov. 29 2021, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Miami became the first city to launch its own digital token in August. Now, the city will host one of the largest NFT events in history. The DCentral Miami Conference is one of the many art events during Miami Art Week. The week serves as a hub for artists of all kinds to connect with one another. Art Basel is the main event of the week, but will the DCentral NFT event take the spotlight away from it?
Bitcoin Latinum, a PoS blockchain that's based on Bitcoin's Network, will be the title sponsor of DCentral Miami. With its governance token LTNM, the blockchain is eco-friendly and has much lower fees compared to traditional Bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin Latinum will host an NFT minting event at the conference as it celebrates the launch of the Genesis NFT platform.
The Genesis platform was founded by Bitcoin Latinum and TapStats, a sports tracking service, where Genesis will combine an NFT metaverse with real-life sporting events.
What is Miami Art Week?
Miami Art Week is an annual week where different art exhibits and events take place, usually occurring around early December. The main event of the week is Miami Art Basel, which is one of the largest art events in the U.S. The tradition started in 2002.
The week-long event is a U.S. spin-off of the original Art Basel event in Basel, Switzerland, which is the largest art fair in the world. Basel, Switzerland is one of the most historic cities globally when it comes to art. The city has traditional and cultural architecture and design concepts that have been adopted by various entities. Art Basel has been around since 1970. Artists from around the world can meet and art pieces have been sold for millions of dollars.
Miami Art Week wasn’t really a concept until recent years because Miami Art Basel was the only large art event that occurred during the week. Eventually, other exhibits and galleries started having their own events during the week of Miami Art Basel. Now, the week is more widely recognized as Miami Art Week.
In 2021, Miami Art Week is taking place on Dec. 2–5. Tickets for Miami Art Basel can be purchased on Art Basel’s website. Even though the official start date isn’t until later in the week, some art events start earlier in the week.
The Fridge Art Fair starts on Nov. 29 and it's one of the first events to kick off the week. Scope Miami Beach and Art Miami are two big art events that start on Nov. 30. The week is full of events for tourists, art collectors, and others to explore, but one event that has caught people’s attention is the DCentral Miami Conference.
What is the DCentral Miami Conference?
DCentral Miami is the largest in-person combined NFT and DeFi conference ever where members of the NFT community can connect. The event occurs on Nov. 30–Dec. 1 right before Miami Art Basel begins. Limited tickets are still available on its website to purchase.
The event will feature panels and galleries from designers and companies all around the world. Some of the exhibits that will be on display will include NFT galleries, a digital fashion metaverse, and panels discussing the future of blockchain gaming. Sponsors of the event include The Sandbox, Recur, Celsius, and Bitcoin Latinum.