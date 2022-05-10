What Is Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari Worth?

In his appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday, May 9, Kashkari also said that Americans in lower income brackets are affected both by inflation and by interest rate hikes.

“It’s the lowest-income Americans who are most punished by these climbing prices, and yet your policy tools to tamp down inflation most directly affect those lowest-income Americans as well, either by raising the cost to get a mortgage … or if we have to do so much that the economy were to go into recession,” he said.