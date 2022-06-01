National Donut Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss Out On
On Friday, June 3, there’s more to be excited about aside from the fact that your workweek is coming to an end. It’s National Donut Day! And if you know anything about this annual holiday, various chains around the country are in the process of preparing some delicious treats, some of which you can get without even having to make a purchase.
Here’s a look at the restaurants that are participating in National Donut Day in 2022, and the deals (and freebies) they are offering.
Dunkin’ will be giving out a free donut on National Donut Day with the purchase of a beverage.
Whether you decide to pop in at your local Dunkin’ before work to grab your favorite beverage or make a coffee run mid-afternoon, you’ll be able to get a free classic donut with your purchase. Some of the classic donut flavors included in the promotion include Boston Kreme, glazed chocolate, jelly-filled, and glazed.
In honor of National Donut Day, Dunkin’ will also be launching a limited-edition collection of donut-themes apparel and accessories. It will include sweatshirts, t-shirts, and tote bags to name a few. The collection will launch on Thursday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST at shopdunkin.com.
*The offers mentioned above are only valid at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.
Visit your local Krispy Kreme on National Donut Day for a free glazed donut.
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme’s glazed donuts (who isn’t), you’ll want to head over to Krispy Kreme on June 3 and pick up your free donut. To sweeten the deal even more, the donut chain will also be offering a dozen original glazed donuts for only $1 when you purchase a dozen donuts of your choice.
Since supplies are limited, Krispy Kreme is offering customers the option to pre-order their $1 dozen original glazed donuts now, either online or through the chain’s app.
A look at the National Donut Day deals Tim Hortons is offering in 2022.
If you're a Tim Hortons Rewards member, you’ll want to take advantage of the restaurant chain’s National Donut Day deal. Now through June 3, when you purchase a donut from Tim Hortons online or through the chain’s app, you’ll receive a free donut with your next purchase.
Following National Donut Day (June 6), Tim Hortons will also be launching its biebs brew, a french vanilla cold brew co-created with Justin Bieber himself.
Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut on National Donut Day — no purchase necessary!
Although Duck Donuts won’t be giving away fan-favorite donuts such as its bacon in the sun, blueberry pancake, or chocolate-covered strawberry, you’ll still be able to snag a free cinnamon sugar donut on June 3. When you visit a participating Duck Donuts location on National Donut Day, remember to ask for your free donut in honor of the holiday.
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee launched a 7-day National Donut Day campaign — details on giveaways.
Stan's Donuts and Coffee launched its National Donut campaign early this year, with giveaways beginning on May 28. Each day (up until June 3), the chain will announce a new giveaway via Instagram. One of its latest giveaways was a 3-pack of $50 gift cards to Stan’s. Follow the chain for details on its upcoming National Donut Day giveaways before they run out.