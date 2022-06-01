National Donut Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss Out On

In honor of National Donut Day, Dunkin’ will also be launching a limited-edition collection of donut-themes apparel and accessories. It will include sweatshirts, t-shirts, and tote bags to name a few. The collection will launch on Thursday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST at shopdunkin.com.

*The offers mentioned above are only valid at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.